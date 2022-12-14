Previous
At Least it ain’t Covid by pej76
30 / 365

At Least it ain’t Covid

But I still feel like absolute crap this morning with a bad sore throat. I wonder if this is a false negative.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Paul J

@pej76
Diana ace
That's at least a good sign, hope you feel better soon.
December 14th, 2022  
