43 / 365
Pesky Cat
Sometimes Gracie just wants my undivided attention and sets herself in front of the screen. She's wondering here why my hands go to that thing with all the buttons and not to her head to scratch her ears.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
Photo Details
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
LOL So cute.
March 3rd, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
She's so pretty! Please give her an ear scratch from me :)
March 3rd, 2023
