Previous
138 / 365
Me at Google Pittsburgh
The son in law invited me to have lunch at Google today and he also gave me a tour of the facilities. It’s a completely different work environment than anything I ever knew.
The yellow shapes forming the “OO” in Google represent the Smithfield Street bridge in downtown Pittsburgh. It is a very old bridge with a unique design.
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
1
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
8th March 2024 11:58am
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Way to go
March 9th, 2024
