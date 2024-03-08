Previous
Me at Google Pittsburgh by pej76
138 / 365

Me at Google Pittsburgh

The son in law invited me to have lunch at Google today and he also gave me a tour of the facilities. It’s a completely different work environment than anything I ever knew.

The yellow shapes forming the “OO” in Google represent the Smithfield Street bridge in downtown Pittsburgh. It is a very old bridge with a unique design.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
37% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Way to go
March 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise