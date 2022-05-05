Sign up
Photo 2617
Katey at Papplewick Pumping Station
I went on a photoshoot this morning.
An event run by Timeline Events.
It was at Papplewick Victorian Pumping Station, Notts, which is only 10 or 15 minutes drive from home.
We had two models, Katey and Hannah, two costume changes each and an hours photoshoot in the grounds and two hours in the Pumping station.
This is Katey, in the pumping station, surrounded by engineering equipment and some lovely light streaming in from a window behind her.
Sony A6000 and Sony 50mm f1.8 lens
My photo stream will be busy with a few shots fro the photoshoot over the next few days.
This is a good image to start with, don't you think?
5th May 2022
5th May 22
2
1
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
2617
photos
102
followers
95
following
716% complete
View this month »
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
2617
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th May 2022 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
model
,
photoshoot
,
papplewick
Lesley
ace
Oh wow, great that you were in on the photo shoot. This morning is so good.
May 5th, 2022
Mags
ace
Wow! That's a pinup shot!
May 6th, 2022
