Katey at Papplewick Pumping Station by phil_howcroft
Photo 2617

Katey at Papplewick Pumping Station

I went on a photoshoot this morning.

An event run by Timeline Events.

It was at Papplewick Victorian Pumping Station, Notts, which is only 10 or 15 minutes drive from home.

We had two models, Katey and Hannah, two costume changes each and an hours photoshoot in the grounds and two hours in the Pumping station.

This is Katey, in the pumping station, surrounded by engineering equipment and some lovely light streaming in from a window behind her.

Sony A6000 and Sony 50mm f1.8 lens

My photo stream will be busy with a few shots fro the photoshoot over the next few days.

This is a good image to start with, don't you think?
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Oh wow, great that you were in on the photo shoot. This morning is so good.
May 5th, 2022  
Mags ace
Wow! That's a pinup shot!
May 6th, 2022  
