Katey at Papplewick Pumping Station

I went on a photoshoot this morning.



An event run by Timeline Events.



It was at Papplewick Victorian Pumping Station, Notts, which is only 10 or 15 minutes drive from home.



We had two models, Katey and Hannah, two costume changes each and an hours photoshoot in the grounds and two hours in the Pumping station.



This is Katey, in the pumping station, surrounded by engineering equipment and some lovely light streaming in from a window behind her.



Sony A6000 and Sony 50mm f1.8 lens



My photo stream will be busy with a few shots fro the photoshoot over the next few days.



This is a good image to start with, don't you think?

