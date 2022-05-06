Sign up
Photo 2618
Hannah at Papplewick Pumping Station
This is Hannah, my second shot to share with you from the photoshoot at the Victorian Papplewick Pumping station.
This in the grounds of the Pumping station, some lovely light streaming in from a trees behind her.
Sony A6000 and Sony 50mm f1.8 lens
My photo stream will be busy with a few shots fro the photoshoot over the next few days.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started year 12 at the end of January 2021, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how...
Tags
papplewick
,
papplewick pumping station
Mags
ace
She is lovely! Well done, Phil!
May 6th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a pretty girl , such a lovely face and loving expression ! - A beautiful portrait Phil ! fav
May 6th, 2022
Lesley
ace
What a lovely smile she has. The light on her hair is beautiful
May 6th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
@marlboromaam
thanks mags, I have several more to share !
@beryl
thanks for the fave beryl , I have quite a few shots to share from the shoot , I hope you will like them all :)
May 6th, 2022
@beryl thanks for the fave beryl , I have quite a few shots to share from the shoot , I hope you will like them all :)