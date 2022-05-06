Hannah at Papplewick Pumping Station

This is Hannah, my second shot to share with you from the photoshoot at the Victorian Papplewick Pumping station.



This in the grounds of the Pumping station, some lovely light streaming in from a trees behind her.



Sony A6000 and Sony 50mm f1.8 lens



My photo stream will be busy with a few shots fro the photoshoot over the next few days.