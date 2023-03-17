Sign up
Photo 2801
Saint Patricks Day Nottingham
I went into Nottingham today to take some photos of the St. Patricks Day celebrations taking lace in the Market Square.
I took lots of photos and got lots of people photos. I didn't go for back stories for my strangers series , I just asked permission to take photos and post them online.
I said to this couple they looked very dapper and could I take their photo. The gentleman is of Irish heritage.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
5
3
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2864
photos
114
followers
104
following
767% complete
View this month »
2794
2795
2796
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
17th March 2023 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
smiles
,
street photography
,
portraits
,
nottingham
,
saint patrick
,
saint patricks day
,
streetie
Casablanca
ace
This is delightful 🍀🍀
March 17th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
thanks , I might have several shots to share over the next few days , I got some great people shots
March 17th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
May the leprechauns dance over your bed and bring you sweet dreams.… 😎
March 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Superb! fav
March 17th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
What a great portrait! they have a delightful retro look.
March 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
