Saint Patricks Day Nottingham by phil_howcroft
Photo 2801

Saint Patricks Day Nottingham

I went into Nottingham today to take some photos of the St. Patricks Day celebrations taking lace in the Market Square.

I took lots of photos and got lots of people photos. I didn't go for back stories for my strangers series , I just asked permission to take photos and post them online.

I said to this couple they looked very dapper and could I take their photo. The gentleman is of Irish heritage.

17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Casablanca ace
This is delightful 🍀🍀
March 17th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks , I might have several shots to share over the next few days , I got some great people shots
March 17th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
May the leprechauns dance over your bed and bring you sweet dreams.… 😎
March 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Superb! fav
March 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
What a great portrait! they have a delightful retro look.
March 17th, 2023  
