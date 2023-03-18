Previous
Next
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 359 : Jane by phil_howcroft
Photo 2802

100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 359 : Jane

On Friday I went to the St. Patricks Day celebrations taking part in the Market Square, Nottingham. It was a great event for street photography and people photography. I shot lots of people photos but restricted myself to just one photo for my “Strangers Project”

Meet Jane, the proud owner of Luxe Lollipos , https://www.instagram.com/luxe_lollipops @luxe_lollipops , “handcrafted luxury lollipops made with love”

Jane had a stall at the event and was my first photograph of the day. I struck up a conversation with Jane and asked her about her stall. She’d created some St. Patrick’s day lollipops especially for the event (as can be seen in her photo). She told me her products were really aimed at events such as Weddings, Baby Showers / Baby Reveals, Birthdays and Corporate Branding. She was also selling Mothers Day Lollipops on her stall. Jane’s instagram account tells her followers, customers and friends that she follows sustainable business practices and she is a graduate of Notingham, Trent University

Jane agreed straight away to be part of my strangers project and was really relaxed in front of the camera, posing nicely without any directing from me.

Good luck with your lollipop business Jane and thank you for letting me photograph you
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
767% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cathy Donohoue ace
What a beauty. She looks relaxed. Well done.
March 18th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Fab portrait - lovely on the black background
March 18th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
What a great shot, a perfect pose!
March 18th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady thanks Judith , that's a nice comment

@rensala thanks Renee , the background is the tent / stall that Jane was stood in

@cdonohoue thank you so much Cathy
March 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise