100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 359 : Jane

On Friday I went to the St. Patricks Day celebrations taking part in the Market Square, Nottingham. It was a great event for street photography and people photography. I shot lots of people photos but restricted myself to just one photo for my “Strangers Project”
Jane had a stall at the event and was my first photograph of the day. I struck up a conversation with Jane and asked her about her stall. She’d created some St. Patrick’s day lollipops especially for the event (as can be seen in her photo). She told me her products were really aimed at events such as Weddings, Baby Showers / Baby Reveals, Birthdays and Corporate Branding. She was also selling Mothers Day Lollipops on her stall. Jane’s instagram account tells her followers, customers and friends that she follows sustainable business practices and she is a graduate of Notingham, Trent University
Jane agreed straight away to be part of my strangers project and was really relaxed in front of the camera, posing nicely without any directing from me.
Good luck with your lollipop business Jane and thank you for letting me photograph you
