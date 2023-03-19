Sign up
Photo 2803
St Patricks Day In Arnold
I went into Nottingham on Friday morning to photograph the St. Patrick's day celebrations.
I got lots of great photos.
I then came home and took my little whippet Elsie out for a walk. As we walked through Arnold town centre there was a great craic happening in Bostons, an Irish themed sports bar.
This is probably my fave of the shots. Photographed with a whippet in one hand and my Sony RX100 in the other hand.
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
0
0
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2796
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
17th March 2023 3:36pm
green
,
street photography
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
st. patricks day
,
streetie
