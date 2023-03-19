Previous
St Patricks Day In Arnold by phil_howcroft
Photo 2803

St Patricks Day In Arnold

I went into Nottingham on Friday morning to photograph the St. Patrick's day celebrations.

I got lots of great photos.

I then came home and took my little whippet Elsie out for a walk. As we walked through Arnold town centre there was a great craic happening in Bostons, an Irish themed sports bar.

This is probably my fave of the shots. Photographed with a whippet in one hand and my Sony RX100 in the other hand.
19th March 2023

Phil Howcroft

