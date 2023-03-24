Overs 60's Dance Group

Another shot from the over 60's dance group that asked our camera club to take some photos at our local community centre. They are performing a group dance, following the lead of Rachel their instructor (next to big window , orange top).



Everybody was OK being photographed. I've sent some photos to Rachel and she said "send me all you've got as many of the ladies in the group want to see themselves" (note there is one man in the group , Hawaiian shirt far end of room).



"move on the beat, left foot forward, stretch your hands , feel the energy through your fingers, think of good things, feel any bad feelings in your life leave your body , feel the freedom" ....well it may not be word perfect , but Rachel's motivational words were something along those lines !!! They danced to an East African drummer, out of shot !

