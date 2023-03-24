Previous
Next
Overs 60's Dance Group by phil_howcroft
Photo 2808

Overs 60's Dance Group

Another shot from the over 60's dance group that asked our camera club to take some photos at our local community centre. They are performing a group dance, following the lead of Rachel their instructor (next to big window , orange top).

Everybody was OK being photographed. I've sent some photos to Rachel and she said "send me all you've got as many of the ladies in the group want to see themselves" (note there is one man in the group , Hawaiian shirt far end of room).

"move on the beat, left foot forward, stretch your hands , feel the energy through your fingers, think of good things, feel any bad feelings in your life leave your body , feel the freedom" ....well it may not be word perfect , but Rachel's motivational words were something along those lines !!! They danced to an East African drummer, out of shot !
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
769% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
The room is welcoming thanks to the warmer tones on the floor and the walls. The little group seems to enjoy the lesson. Not obvious for photography as they face each other. Nice group pic though.
March 25th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec thanks Corinne , yes difficult to photograph for sure
March 25th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
It's a terrific shot Phil, and really gives a sense of the atmosphere.
March 25th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady thanks Judith , made helped by my narrative :) :)
March 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise