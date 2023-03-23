Sign up
Photo 2807
Rachel : Dance Instructor
Arnold & District Camera Club meet in the local community centre just down the road from me. The Centre is the home to many groups and organisations.
One group that meets there are a Dance and Yoga session for the over 60's, organised by Rachel.
She invited members of the camera club down to her Dance Session to take some photos.
Dave our chairman and myself turned up to take some photos. The hall isn't the most photogenic venue, it's an old former school building.
I took a few pictures on my Sony A6000. I took my Sony A7 with me too but my Tamron lens stopped focussing after a few shots, so I had rely on the nifty fifty lens for most of the session.
Anyway after that long explanation , here is Rachel , the dance instructor , leading a session
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
1
0
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
22nd March 2023 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dance
,
nottingham
Lesley
ace
Lovely, happy photo
March 24th, 2023
