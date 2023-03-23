Rachel : Dance Instructor

Arnold & District Camera Club meet in the local community centre just down the road from me. The Centre is the home to many groups and organisations.



One group that meets there are a Dance and Yoga session for the over 60's, organised by Rachel.



She invited members of the camera club down to her Dance Session to take some photos.



Dave our chairman and myself turned up to take some photos. The hall isn't the most photogenic venue, it's an old former school building.



I took a few pictures on my Sony A6000. I took my Sony A7 with me too but my Tamron lens stopped focussing after a few shots, so I had rely on the nifty fifty lens for most of the session.



Anyway after that long explanation , here is Rachel , the dance instructor , leading a session