Photo 2806
Kieran does a Kickflip
This is stranger number 260 , Kieran , who I shot yesterday.
As well as doing his stranger portrait, I also did some action photos. This is Kiean doing a kickflip also know as kikflip
I emailed some of the photos to Kieran. He really likes them and used a mono version of yesterdays headshot as his profile photo for social media.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
3
0
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2869
photos
115
followers
104
following
768% complete
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
21st March 2023 2:36pm
action
skateboard
beanie
kickflip
kikflip
Mags
Super cool action capture!
March 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
Great action picture
March 22nd, 2023
Megan
Awesome shot! I can see why Kieran liked them! Very cool that he used one of your photos as his profile picture.
March 22nd, 2023
