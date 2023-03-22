Previous
Next
Kieran does a Kickflip by phil_howcroft
Photo 2806

Kieran does a Kickflip

This is stranger number 260 , Kieran , who I shot yesterday.

As well as doing his stranger portrait, I also did some action photos. This is Kiean doing a kickflip also know as kikflip

I emailed some of the photos to Kieran. He really likes them and used a mono version of yesterdays headshot as his profile photo for social media.

22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
768% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Super cool action capture!
March 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great action picture
March 22nd, 2023  
Megan ace
Awesome shot! I can see why Kieran liked them! Very cool that he used one of your photos as his profile picture.
March 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise