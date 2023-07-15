Previous
I Shoot Film : Chatting under the blossom by phil_howcroft
Photo 2904

I Shoot Film : Chatting under the blossom

Some more images from my 35mm film shooting

I shoot film, in this case a Kodak Potra, ISO 800 on a Pentax ME with a 28mm SMC f3.5 prime lens.

The photos are all from Arnold, Nottingham. They were shot in spring this year

Chatting under the blossom. The rose Garden in blossom , Arnot Hill Park , aka the duck park

I asked permission from the bench chatters to take the photo

Shot with Pentax ME in one hand and my whippet , Elsie in the other . I can multi task
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
795% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Very effective multi-tasking. Does Elsie help with the equipment?
July 16th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ankers70 ha ha Suzanne , she is a great ice breaker when I am approaching strangers !
July 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise