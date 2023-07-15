I Shoot Film : Chatting under the blossom

Some more images from my 35mm film shooting



I shoot film, in this case a Kodak Potra, ISO 800 on a Pentax ME with a 28mm SMC f3.5 prime lens.



The photos are all from Arnold, Nottingham. They were shot in spring this year



Chatting under the blossom. The rose Garden in blossom , Arnot Hill Park , aka the duck park



I asked permission from the bench chatters to take the photo



Shot with Pentax ME in one hand and my whippet , Elsie in the other . I can multi task