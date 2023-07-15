Sign up
Previous
Photo 2904
I Shoot Film : Chatting under the blossom
Some more images from my 35mm film shooting
I shoot film, in this case a Kodak Potra, ISO 800 on a Pentax ME with a 28mm SMC f3.5 prime lens.
The photos are all from Arnold, Nottingham. They were shot in spring this year
Chatting under the blossom. The rose Garden in blossom , Arnot Hill Park , aka the duck park
I asked permission from the bench chatters to take the photo
Shot with Pentax ME in one hand and my whippet , Elsie in the other . I can multi task
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
2
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2967
photos
110
followers
100
following
795% complete
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
Tags
35mm
,
film
,
spring
,
blossom
,
pentax
,
analogue
,
prime lens
,
parklife
,
35mm film
,
gaardens
,
pentax me
,
kodak potra
Suzanne
ace
Very effective multi-tasking. Does Elsie help with the equipment?
July 16th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@ankers70
ha ha Suzanne , she is a great ice breaker when I am approaching strangers !
July 16th, 2023
