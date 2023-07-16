Water Feature Selfie

This is a selfie shot last Sunday when we went on an "Open Garden" event in Burton Joyce, Nottingham



Burton Joyce is a large village and civil parish in the borough of Gedling (our borough). Burton Joyce is 7 miles east of Nottingham and sits beside the River Trent



This is me in one of the gardens, taking a selfie in a glass ball water feature.



Our second Open Gardens event of the summer

