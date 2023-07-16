Sign up
Previous
Photo 2905
Water Feature Selfie
This is a selfie shot last Sunday when we went on an "Open Garden" event in Burton Joyce, Nottingham
Burton Joyce is a large village and civil parish in the borough of Gedling (our borough). Burton Joyce is 7 miles east of Nottingham and sits beside the River Trent
This is me in one of the gardens, taking a selfie in a glass ball water feature.
Our second Open Gardens event of the summer
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
9th July 2023 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
burton
,
nottingham
,
joyce
,
notts
,
open gardens
Matt Clendon
I've no idea how you did that. It's very cleverly done.
July 17th, 2023
