Water Feature Selfie by phil_howcroft
Photo 2905

Water Feature Selfie

This is a selfie shot last Sunday when we went on an "Open Garden" event in Burton Joyce, Nottingham

Burton Joyce is a large village and civil parish in the borough of Gedling (our borough). Burton Joyce is 7 miles east of Nottingham and sits beside the River Trent

This is me in one of the gardens, taking a selfie in a glass ball water feature.

Our second Open Gardens event of the summer
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Phil Howcroft

I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ?
Matt Clendon
I've no idea how you did that. It's very cleverly done.
July 17th, 2023  
