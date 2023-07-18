Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2906
Birthday Girl
It's Elsie's 1st birthday today.
We celebrated the event with a quick photoshoot.
Here she is listening to Jane wearing her birthday sash.
Whenever we take her out, people we don't know, stop us in the street to say how beautiful she is ! She loves the attention (most of the time !!)
Happy Birthday Elsie
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2969
photos
110
followers
100
following
796% complete
View this month »
2899
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
18th July 2023 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
birthday
,
pup
,
puppy
,
whippet
,
attentive
,
sighthound
,
dog ears
,
dog eyes
Mags
ace
Oh! How adorable! Happy birthday sweet girl!
July 18th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lady -- Happy birthday Elsie!
July 18th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Ah, this is lovely Phil. Happy birthday Elsie
July 18th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Ah happy birthday Elsie, you beautiful girl. Hope you got lots of treats, and walks, and cuddles, and zoomies!
July 18th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@tinley23
all of the above Lesley 😀
@busylady
thanks Judith :) N
@beryl
thank you beryl
@marlboromaam
thanks for Elsie's good wishes Mags
July 18th, 2023
Dixie Goode
ace
And the people in the street are not wrong. She’s lovely
July 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@busylady thanks Judith :) N
@beryl thank you beryl
@marlboromaam thanks for Elsie's good wishes Mags