Birthday Girl by phil_howcroft
Photo 2906

Birthday Girl

It's Elsie's 1st birthday today.

We celebrated the event with a quick photoshoot.

Here she is listening to Jane wearing her birthday sash.

Whenever we take her out, people we don't know, stop us in the street to say how beautiful she is ! She loves the attention (most of the time !!)

Happy Birthday Elsie
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
@phil_howcroft
796% complete

Mags ace
Oh! How adorable! Happy birthday sweet girl!
July 18th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lady -- Happy birthday Elsie!
July 18th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Ah, this is lovely Phil. Happy birthday Elsie
July 18th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Ah happy birthday Elsie, you beautiful girl. Hope you got lots of treats, and walks, and cuddles, and zoomies!
July 18th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 all of the above Lesley 😀

@busylady thanks Judith :) N

@beryl thank you beryl

@marlboromaam thanks for Elsie's good wishes Mags
July 18th, 2023  
Dixie Goode ace
And the people in the street are not wrong. She’s lovely
July 18th, 2023  
