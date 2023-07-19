New Camera Gear - Same Old Phil

I've been looking to upgrade my Sony A7 full frame camera body, but when you look at Sony's prices for the A7V and A7RV , the cost is really high.



Last week when I was out photographing strangers I used my Sony A6000 and Sony 50mm 1.8 lens and the quality was exceptional. I'f forgotten what a stunning camera the A6000 (APSC sensor) was.



Last week Sony announced the latest camera to its A6000 series, the Sony A6700. It gets awesome reviews.



So I went online and got a trade in value for my Sony A7, Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 and an wide angle Samyang 12mm (that I've never liked , too wide)



I've ordered the Sony A6700 (awaiting stock , maybe a month) and the Sony 16-55 f2.8 G Master lens (specially designed for APSC sensors)



I took delivery of the lens today and attached it to my old Sony A6000.



My instructions to my wife... "Point the little focus square on my eye and then click this button (back button focus) and then click the shutter"



She followed my instructions and this is the result 41mm f3.2 ISO 400.



The new body will auto focus on the nearest eye , track the eye when the subject moves , auto focus on animal eyes and track them too . It will do lots. more too.



So when my new body comes (camera body , although many of us might like a new body) , The Sony G class lens will be permanently attached to it ,



The A6000 will be used for my 50mm 1.8 and various vintage lenses



That was long winded !



I forgot to put my glasses on !





