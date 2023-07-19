Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2907
New Camera Gear - Same Old Phil
I've been looking to upgrade my Sony A7 full frame camera body, but when you look at Sony's prices for the A7V and A7RV , the cost is really high.
Last week when I was out photographing strangers I used my Sony A6000 and Sony 50mm 1.8 lens and the quality was exceptional. I'f forgotten what a stunning camera the A6000 (APSC sensor) was.
Last week Sony announced the latest camera to its A6000 series, the Sony A6700. It gets awesome reviews.
So I went online and got a trade in value for my Sony A7, Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 and an wide angle Samyang 12mm (that I've never liked , too wide)
I've ordered the Sony A6700 (awaiting stock , maybe a month) and the Sony 16-55 f2.8 G Master lens (specially designed for APSC sensors)
I took delivery of the lens today and attached it to my old Sony A6000.
My instructions to my wife... "Point the little focus square on my eye and then click this button (back button focus) and then click the shutter"
She followed my instructions and this is the result 41mm f3.2 ISO 400.
The new body will auto focus on the nearest eye , track the eye when the subject moves , auto focus on animal eyes and track them too . It will do lots. more too.
So when my new body comes (camera body , although many of us might like a new body) , The Sony G class lens will be permanently attached to it ,
The A6000 will be used for my 50mm 1.8 and various vintage lenses
That was long winded !
I forgot to put my glasses on !
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2970
photos
110
followers
100
following
796% complete
View this month »
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th July 2023 7:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smile
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
selfie
,
sony g glass
Carole Sandford
ace
Well Jane followed your instructions to the letter & produced a great portrait.
July 19th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Exciting times, and a super shot! Enjoy!
July 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
Nicely captured! Good luck with the gear!
July 19th, 2023
jackie edwards
ace
Prices! Sounds like a good choice! Great portrait. Maybe your wife deserves the A6000😉
July 19th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@jackies365
Jackie , Jane's not interested in photography , she does take a good photo under my guidance though
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags
@beryl
thanks beryl :)
@carole_sandford
she did OK Carole :)
July 19th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Great photo - it's almost 3D!
July 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@marlboromaam thanks Mags
@beryl thanks beryl :)
@carole_sandford she did OK Carole :)