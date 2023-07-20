100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 383 : Samantha

Every summer in the week leading up to the school summer holidays a travelling fair visits Arnold. It’s located on Killisick Park and is very much aimed at families. There are a few white knuckle rides, but lot’s of children’s rides. One such children’s ride was a “mini big wheel”, if that makes sense. A big wheel aimed at children. As we walked by the ride, I noticed the ride supervisor smiling and having an admiring glance at Elsie. Elsie was pulling a bit trying to eat any discarded bit’s of fast food that may have been dropped on the grass.



The fair is three rows of rides stretching the length of the playing fields. So we walked up one lane and then walked back down the other. I told my wife I was going to ask to photograph the lady running the “mini big wheel” and would take Elsie with me.



So I approached the ride supervisor and asked if I could take her photo for my “strangers project”, I also introduced Elsie, telling her I’d seen her admiring glances.



Meet Samantha, who was indeed pleased to meet Elsie.



I asked Samantha how long she’d been involved with the ride and funfair.



“All my life” was Samantha’s reply.



I told her that was impressive.



I asked if she was part of Proctors Fun Fair, who were the funfair company, along with the Mellors Group, named on the posters.



“No I’m from Holland’s”, which quite surprised me! A google search told me Holland’s are a family fun fair company based in Notts. I assume the fun fair business, showmans guild is a close community with people helping each other out.



Samantha told me she is based in Pinxton , Notts.



I did a traditional “strangers” headshot and a full length photo of Samantha to show the context of fair. If I’d thought a bit more about composition, I’d have done the full length shot with Samantha directly in front of her ride, to help tell the story better, but stranger shots are very much in the moment and you have to act and shoot quick in the few moments you have with your stranger. Plus I also had a whippet on my arm !



Thanks for letting me photograph you Samantha, I hope you have a successful weekend at the fair and the weather remains dry.