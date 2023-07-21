Sign up
Previous
Photo 2909
The Day The Fair Came To Town
Killisick Fair, Arnold, Nottingham
It arrived on Thursday and is here until Sunday
Do you like our British Summer Weather? Look at those beautiful blue skies !!!
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
Tags
fair
,
fairground
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
killisick
,
killisick park
Suzanne
ace
Perhaps that's why there's so few people?
July 21st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
July 21st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@ankers70
it had only just opened Suzanne , but yes it wasn't too busy
@photographycrazy
cheers bill
July 21st, 2023
Lesley
ace
Fun times!
July 21st, 2023
@photographycrazy cheers bill