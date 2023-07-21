Previous
The Day The Fair Came To Town by phil_howcroft
Photo 2909

The Day The Fair Came To Town

Killisick Fair, Arnold, Nottingham

It arrived on Thursday and is here until Sunday

Do you like our British Summer Weather? Look at those beautiful blue skies !!!

21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Suzanne ace
Perhaps that's why there's so few people?
July 21st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
July 21st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ankers70 it had only just opened Suzanne , but yes it wasn't too busy

@photographycrazy cheers bill
July 21st, 2023  
Lesley ace
Fun times!
July 21st, 2023  
