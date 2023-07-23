Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2910
Brass In The Castle Grounds
We drove over to Newark this afternoon to watch a brass band concert in the grounds of Newark Castle. Loughborough Town Band played a selection of popular songs.
A free concert. It rained, the sun shone briefly , we had a Mr. Whippy 99
Elsie came too, she was unfazed by the band and people.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2973
photos
110
followers
100
following
797% complete
View this month »
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
23rd July 2023 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
newark
,
band
,
castle
,
bandstand
,
brass band
,
newark upon trent
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a lovely backdrop to the brass band! Hope the rain did not spoil your day!
July 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close