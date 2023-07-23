Previous
Brass In The Castle Grounds by phil_howcroft
Photo 2910

Brass In The Castle Grounds

We drove over to Newark this afternoon to watch a brass band concert in the grounds of Newark Castle. Loughborough Town Band played a selection of popular songs.

A free concert. It rained, the sun shone briefly , we had a Mr. Whippy 99

Elsie came too, she was unfazed by the band and people.

23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
797% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lovely backdrop to the brass band! Hope the rain did not spoil your day!
July 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise