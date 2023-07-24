Elsie Out and About in Burntstump Country Park

This is Elsie our one year old whippet on an afternoon walk at Burnstump Country Park, Arnold.



She's just had a gallop and run off lead and is now walking off lead through the woods. She always looks back to make sure Jane and I are still with her.



Sony RX100VII , shot from the floor looking up



I had to bump the ISO up as we were under a canopy of trees on a grey afternoon

