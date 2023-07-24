Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2911
Elsie Out and About in Burntstump Country Park
This is Elsie our one year old whippet on an afternoon walk at Burnstump Country Park, Arnold.
She's just had a gallop and run off lead and is now walking off lead through the woods. She always looks back to make sure Jane and I are still with her.
Sony RX100VII , shot from the floor looking up
I had to bump the ISO up as we were under a canopy of trees on a grey afternoon
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2974
photos
110
followers
100
following
797% complete
View this month »
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
24th July 2023 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
eyes
,
green
,
beautiful
,
woods
,
pink
,
woodland
,
puppy
,
alert
,
collar
,
whippet
,
dog ears
Mags
ace
You look beautiful today, Elsie!
July 24th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
She’s a good looking dog
July 24th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
Hi, Elsie! I hope you had lots of fun at the park, beautiful girl!
July 24th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@kchuk
Thanks Elyse , she did indeed
July 24th, 2023
Annie D
ace
She's looking gorgeous....
July 24th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
A very proud and loyal look about young Elsie. Lovely image
July 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close