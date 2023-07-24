Previous
Elsie Out and About in Burntstump Country Park by phil_howcroft
Photo 2911

Elsie Out and About in Burntstump Country Park

This is Elsie our one year old whippet on an afternoon walk at Burnstump Country Park, Arnold.

She's just had a gallop and run off lead and is now walking off lead through the woods. She always looks back to make sure Jane and I are still with her.

Sony RX100VII , shot from the floor looking up

I had to bump the ISO up as we were under a canopy of trees on a grey afternoon
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
797% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
You look beautiful today, Elsie!
July 24th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
She’s a good looking dog
July 24th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
Hi, Elsie! I hope you had lots of fun at the park, beautiful girl!
July 24th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@kchuk Thanks Elyse , she did indeed
July 24th, 2023  
Annie D ace
She's looking gorgeous....
July 24th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
A very proud and loyal look about young Elsie. Lovely image
July 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise