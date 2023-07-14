Previous
1960's Blackpool by phil_howcroft
1960's Blackpool

Another slide scene from my dad's archive.

This is me with my Grandparents on Blackpool Promenade. It's June 1961 (summer 1961) . I went to stay with them for a week while my mum gave birth to my brother. I didn't even know she was pregnant !

My dad turned up one afternoon at his Mum and Dad's and told me I had a brother ! I'm sure at 4 I would remember my mum being pregnant, but google says 39% of the memories provided by 4- to 5-year-olds had vanished

Summer of 61 ! My grandparents are wearing winter coats, I'm in a pullover ! People behind me are wearing cowboy hats , it must have been a fashion accessory back in the day !

Another bit of social history , look at those fashions
Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Suzanne ace
I am working on family history and I have photos just like this from my grandparents' collection. Looks cold!!
July 16th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ankers70 Suzanne it was summer 1961 , so it couldn't have been that cold , but Blackpool early summer is not renowned for it's summer heat !
July 16th, 2023  
