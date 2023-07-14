1960's Blackpool

Another slide scene from my dad's archive.



This is me with my Grandparents on Blackpool Promenade. It's June 1961 (summer 1961) . I went to stay with them for a week while my mum gave birth to my brother. I didn't even know she was pregnant !



My dad turned up one afternoon at his Mum and Dad's and told me I had a brother ! I'm sure at 4 I would remember my mum being pregnant, but google says 39% of the memories provided by 4- to 5-year-olds had vanished



Summer of 61 ! My grandparents are wearing winter coats, I'm in a pullover ! People behind me are wearing cowboy hats , it must have been a fashion accessory back in the day !



Another bit of social history , look at those fashions

