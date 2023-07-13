Previous
Photo 2902

100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 382 : Phil

This is Phil, who was in the security hut by the main gates to Trent Bridge Cricket ground. I told Phil I was an amateur photographer and asked if I could enter the ground to take some photos.

Phil said “Yes” and escorted me onto the perimeter of the ground. I shot some photos on my Sony RX100M7. I told Phil the ground had changed significantly since I last visited it (Semi-Final, Nottingham June 20 - 21, 1984, Benson & Hedges Cup, Notts v Lancashire). Yes back in the day cigarette companies sponsored sporting events !!!

I asked Phil about the various stands and how they had changed in that time. Phil told me it was just concrete and seats, very basic back in the day.

Phil was very knowledgable about the grounds history he also told me his father played for the county, he was a right arm fast – medium bowler.

Phil’s fathers First class career history can be seen here:

https://cricketarchive.com/Nottinghamshire/Players/34/34041/34041.html

I asked Phil if he was retired, he said he used to work at the ground and then he and his wife moved to Scarborough. They returned to Nottingham during his retirement and he started working for the club again. I asked him did he work in the close season. Phil told me there are so many corporate events and weddings, the job was all year round.

Phil was up for a “stranger photo” and and I used the backdrop of the impressive Radcliffe Road stand.

Thanks for allowing me to photograph you Phil and thank you for allowing me to take some photos of the beautiful stadium.

13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Judith Johnson ace
Great shot Phil and a very willing participant
July 15th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady yes it was an easy stranger Judith
July 15th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A great portrait with the perfect background.
You are close to completing your 3d round of "100 Strangers"!
July 15th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec merci corrine , quite close to 400 !!!! I cannot see me stopping !!!
July 15th, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue ace
What a perfect smile. He makes me smile just to look at him. You captured him well.
July 15th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@cdonohoue awww thank you Cathy that is very kinf=d of you to say
July 15th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Great portrait and I loved his history and story. Hubby has watched cricket here and loved it. My favourite ground is Lord's, but I just love cricket! Don't understand it but it is the most elegant of sports and I love watching it.
July 15th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
happy chap
July 15th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Yes certainly a happy chappy!
July 15th, 2023  
