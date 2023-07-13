100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 382 : Phil

This is Phil, who was in the security hut by the main gates to Trent Bridge Cricket ground. I told Phil I was an amateur photographer and asked if I could enter the ground to take some photos.Phil said “Yes” and escorted me onto the perimeter of the ground. I shot some photos on my Sony RX100M7. I told Phil the ground had changed significantly since I last visited it (Semi-Final, Nottingham June 20 - 21, 1984, Benson & Hedges Cup, Notts v Lancashire). Yes back in the day cigarette companies sponsored sporting events !!!I asked Phil about the various stands and how they had changed in that time. Phil told me it was just concrete and seats, very basic back in the day.Phil was very knowledgable about the grounds history he also told me his father played for the county, he was a right arm fast – medium bowler.Phil’s fathers First class career history can be seen here:I asked Phil if he was retired, he said he used to work at the ground and then he and his wife moved to Scarborough. They returned to Nottingham during his retirement and he started working for the club again. I asked him did he work in the close season. Phil told me there are so many corporate events and weddings, the job was all year round.Phil was up for a “stranger photo” and and I used the backdrop of the impressive Radcliffe Road stand.Thanks for allowing me to photograph you Phil and thank you for allowing me to take some photos of the beautiful stadium.