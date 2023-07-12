Previous
Trent Bridge by phil_howcroft
Photo 2901

Trent Bridge

This is Trent Bridge, home to Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club and also a Test Match Venue for international cricket matches.

I managed to blag my way into the ground through one of the gates "Hi I'm an Amateur Photographer can I take some photos of the ground please?"

As you can see the answer was "Yes" and the person who admitted me is my next stranger.

This was Tuesday when I went on a photo walk to West Bridgford looking for vintage lenses in the charity shops !

No luck on the lens front

As you can see it was a beautiful summers day !!!
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Mags ace
Big place and great shot! See? You smoothie! You just got right in. =)
July 14th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam lol Mags , thank you
July 14th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
July 14th, 2023  
