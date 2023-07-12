Trent Bridge

This is Trent Bridge, home to Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club and also a Test Match Venue for international cricket matches.



I managed to blag my way into the ground through one of the gates "Hi I'm an Amateur Photographer can I take some photos of the ground please?"



As you can see the answer was "Yes" and the person who admitted me is my next stranger.



This was Tuesday when I went on a photo walk to West Bridgford looking for vintage lenses in the charity shops !



No luck on the lens front



As you can see it was a beautiful summers day !!!