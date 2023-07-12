Sign up
Photo 2901
Trent Bridge
This is Trent Bridge, home to Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club and also a Test Match Venue for international cricket matches.
I managed to blag my way into the ground through one of the gates "Hi I'm an Amateur Photographer can I take some photos of the ground please?"
As you can see the answer was "Yes" and the person who admitted me is my next stranger.
This was Tuesday when I went on a photo walk to West Bridgford looking for vintage lenses in the charity shops !
No luck on the lens front
As you can see it was a beautiful summers day !!!
12th July 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
cricket
,
floodlights
,
trent bridge
,
cricket ground
,
howzat
Mags
ace
Big place and great shot! See? You smoothie! You just got right in. =)
July 14th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
lol Mags , thank you
July 14th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
July 14th, 2023
