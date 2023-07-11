Previous
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 381 : Laura by phil_howcroft
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 381 : Laura

I took the bus to the south of the river today, to check out the charity shops for vintage lenses. On the way back I had a quick walk around Hockley and then diverted along George Street. I walked past a shop with an open door and saw Laura sat inside the shop. As I turned the corner I thought she would make a great stranger. So I walked past the open door again and glimpsed inside.

“Yes” I thought "a fabulous stranger. What do I do though? I’ve walked past twice and not caught the eye of any of the people inside the shop".

“I’m going to have to stick my head inside the door and ask for a photo”…

Is it rude?” I thought. “No it’s not, I’m always polite and courteous” So I did an about turn again and walked to the front door.

“Hi, I wonder if you could help me? I’m an amateur photographer. I do street photography and photograph people I meet. I was walking past the shop and saw your tattoos and thought you’d be fabulous to photograph. Is it Ok to take some photos of you?”

With that the ice was broken and Laura said “Yes of course”

“Can you stand in the doorway please, the light will be better?”

I introduce myself to Laura.

“They will be nice photos”

I ask Laura to change poses a couple of times and she follows my guidance.

“Do you work here or are you a Customer?”

“Yes I work here”

I then ask what type of shop it is ( I was concentrating on asking Laura for a shot I didn’t look to see what the shop was !!!)

“It is a tattoo studio”

“Are you a tattooist?”

“No I do piercings”

“Ahh right”

I than Laura for the shots and ask if I can post the images online.

“Is the shop on Instagram?”

“Yes we are”

“OK I will tag your photos to the shop”

I’m really pleased with the photos, using the doorway to create a frame within a frame and shooting wide open has created some amazing portraits of Laura.

https://www.lunacollective.co.uk
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Mags ace
Wonderful story and portrait! I think you could probably write some pretty good dialog for movies or TV shows, my friend. =)
July 11th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam awww thank you Mags . That is so kind of you to say !
July 11th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
A very striking capture of Laura….showing off her amazing tattoos. Wonder if it hurts on her head like that?
July 11th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@happypat I don't know Pat , maybe it hurt at first , It was impossible not to take Laura's photo :)
July 11th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
She’s quite a striking looking lady. Great story.
July 11th, 2023  
Dianne
Great light and a wonderful portrait. Laura should be thrilled with this.
July 11th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford she is Carole and a fabulous smile too
July 11th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@dide I hope she is Diane :)
July 11th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Beautiful lady and great narrative
July 11th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
This is terrific Phil, great portrait, story and smile. You are so daring to just walk in like that!
July 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great light and striking looking woman with her tattoos , but what struck me is that beautiful , direct and contagious smile !
July 11th, 2023  
Tia ace
Great read and great portrait. Very striking.
July 11th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@annied thanks Annie , so kind of you

@busylady lol Judith , as for daring , I sort of told myself Laura would say yes , so went for it !!!

@beryl beryl you are right the smile is amazing , Laura was having some banter with her work colleagues

@tiaj1402 tia, thank you for your visit and fabulous words , much appreciated
July 11th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
You meet some interesting people in Nottingham, England - we don't quite have them like this in Toronto, Canada. (a bit freakish I would say)
July 11th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great portrait with piercings and tattoos and story
July 11th, 2023  
