100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 381 : Laura

I took the bus to the south of the river today, to check out the charity shops for vintage lenses. On the way back I had a quick walk around Hockley and then diverted along George Street. I walked past a shop with an open door and saw Laura sat inside the shop. As I turned the corner I thought she would make a great stranger. So I walked past the open door again and glimpsed inside.“Yes” I thought "a fabulous stranger. What do I do though? I’ve walked past twice and not caught the eye of any of the people inside the shop".“I’m going to have to stick my head inside the door and ask for a photo”…Is it rude?” I thought. “No it’s not, I’m always polite and courteous” So I did an about turn again and walked to the front door.“Hi, I wonder if you could help me? I’m an amateur photographer. I do street photography and photograph people I meet. I was walking past the shop and saw your tattoos and thought you’d be fabulous to photograph. Is it Ok to take some photos of you?”With that the ice was broken and Laura said “Yes of course”“Can you stand in the doorway please, the light will be better?”I introduce myself to Laura.“They will be nice photos”I ask Laura to change poses a couple of times and she follows my guidance.“Do you work here or are you a Customer?”“Yes I work here”I then ask what type of shop it is ( I was concentrating on asking Laura for a shot I didn’t look to see what the shop was !!!)“It is a tattoo studio”“Are you a tattooist?”“No I do piercings”“Ahh right”I than Laura for the shots and ask if I can post the images online.“Is the shop on Instagram?”“Yes we are”“OK I will tag your photos to the shop”I’m really pleased with the photos, using the doorway to create a frame within a frame and shooting wide open has created some amazing portraits of Laura.