Hello Stranger by phil_howcroft
Hello Stranger

Long time followers may recognise Jake.

He is a stranger from several years ago and I took some photos of him on Saturday when I saw him partying in the Notts Pride Parade

He's a good guy, always positive, enjoys watching professional wrestling, is a big Gladiators fan and is a budding thespian. Jake is an extra for several BBC productions filmed locally.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Suzanne ace
Well shot
August 2nd, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
Another fun shot!
August 2nd, 2023  
