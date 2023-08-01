Sign up
Photo 2919
Hello Stranger
Long time followers may recognise Jake.
He is a stranger from several years ago and I took some photos of him on Saturday when I saw him partying in the Notts Pride Parade
He's a good guy, always positive, enjoys watching professional wrestling, is a big Gladiators fan and is a budding thespian. Jake is an extra for several BBC productions filmed locally.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
2
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2983
photos
107
followers
97
following
800% complete
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
29th July 2023 12:04pm
Privacy
Public
smile
,
portrait
,
gay
,
headshot
,
pride
,
lgbtq
,
nottingham
,
lgbtq+
Suzanne
ace
Well shot
August 2nd, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
Another fun shot!
August 2nd, 2023
