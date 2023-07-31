Cool Jazz

From the busy bustle of Notts Pride on Saturday to the relaxing chilled out atmosphere of a Jazz band in Nottingham Arboretum on Sunday.



Long time followers may recognise the drummer. It's Wendy, who I have photographed several times in her bands and also several times in the last year in her role of Mayor of Nottingham.



Wendy has finished her time as Mayor and also stepped down as a local councillor.



She's devoting more time to her music and here she is fronting Cool Jazz.



As I was taking some photos during the concert (wandering around the bandstand), Wendy introduced me to the audience...."Phil Howcroft , the bands whippet loving, 'professional photographer' , a talented photographer , check him out online "



I was a bit embarrassed, especially with the professional photographer tag , but Wendy meant it as a compliment !



At the interval , Wendy shouted me over and asked if I could do a formal band group shot. This is one of the shots I sent her



Cool Jazz, Nottingham Arboretum, July 2023



