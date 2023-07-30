Previous
Daddy's Girl Maud by phil_howcroft
Daddy's Girl Maud

It was Notts Pride yesterday in Nottingham City Centre. There are some amazing outfits and people to photograph. At the bottom of Hockley I saw Maud talking to a group of friends. I asked Maud if I could take some photos and asked Maud to move away from the group to the disused shop frontage, so I had a blank canvas and no distracting elements.

Maud struck up some poses as I did some full length shots and head shots. No directing was required by myself other than to stand by the shop front.

I am sure you will agree that's Maud's outfit made it difficult for me not to ask for a photograph.

It was busy and noisy in Hockley and with so many people in the area the 4G signal was so poor, that it was difficult to exchange Instagram / social media handles.

Maud would have been a great addition to my strangers series but I didn't get a back story, I just got some great photos.

Notts Pride 2023, Hockley , Nottingham
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
LOL! I'll bet you wanted a photograph! Good one!
July 30th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks Mags , too good an opportunity to miss
July 30th, 2023  
