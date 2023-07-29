Sign up
Previous
Photo 2916
The Sheriff of Nottingham
This is the Sheriff of Nottingham, Councillor Shuguftah Quddoos, a hard working labour councillor.
I met Shuguftah at Nottingham Pride, she was in a marquee run by the Labour Party. I asked her for a photo and as you can see it is rather fabulous.
If you read her profile on the Sheriff of Nottingham web page it is very impressive
https://www.nottinghamcity.gov.uk/sheriff
It was a difficult photo to take as the light was streaming through the marquee roof giving a colour cast to the image , which I think I corrected in my editing .
Thank you for letting me photograph you Shuguftah
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
Mags
ace
Nice characterization!
July 29th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Photo looks great.
July 29th, 2023
