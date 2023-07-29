Previous
The Sheriff of Nottingham by phil_howcroft
Photo 2916

The Sheriff of Nottingham

This is the Sheriff of Nottingham, Councillor Shuguftah Quddoos, a hard working labour councillor.

I met Shuguftah at Nottingham Pride, she was in a marquee run by the Labour Party. I asked her for a photo and as you can see it is rather fabulous.

If you read her profile on the Sheriff of Nottingham web page it is very impressive

https://www.nottinghamcity.gov.uk/sheriff

It was a difficult photo to take as the light was streaming through the marquee roof giving a colour cast to the image , which I think I corrected in my editing .

Thank you for letting me photograph you Shuguftah
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Nice characterization!
July 29th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Photo looks great.
July 29th, 2023  
