Photo 2915
Ghost and his Friends at Pride
It was Notts Pride today in Nottingham a brilliant street event to photograph. I probably have a weeks worth of photos to share.
This is Ghost with his human friends at Pride . He told them all to pose for me
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
6
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2979
photos
107
followers
97
following
798% complete
View this month »
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
29th July 2023 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street photography
,
pride
,
lgbtq
,
nottingham
,
streetie
,
nottspride
,
lgbtq+
Mags
ace
Aww! He's a beautiful fur child!
July 29th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
This crew loves colour I can see! What a pretty dog!
July 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A fun group portrait an d Ghost is beautiful!
July 29th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@maggiemae
thanks Maggie , it's Pride , many wear colourful rainbow colours
@corinnec
merci corinne , ghost steals the show
@marlboromaam
he is mags
July 29th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Great photo. What a happy looking doggo.
July 29th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
All very colourful as you would expect for Pride. A great spectacle.
July 29th, 2023
