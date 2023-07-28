Previous
Ghost and his Friends at Pride by phil_howcroft
Ghost and his Friends at Pride

It was Notts Pride today in Nottingham a brilliant street event to photograph. I probably have a weeks worth of photos to share.

This is Ghost with his human friends at Pride . He told them all to pose for me
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Aww! He's a beautiful fur child!
July 29th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
This crew loves colour I can see! What a pretty dog!
July 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A fun group portrait an d Ghost is beautiful!
July 29th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@maggiemae thanks Maggie , it's Pride , many wear colourful rainbow colours

@corinnec merci corinne , ghost steals the show

@marlboromaam he is mags
July 29th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Great photo. What a happy looking doggo.
July 29th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
All very colourful as you would expect for Pride. A great spectacle.
July 29th, 2023  
