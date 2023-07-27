Previous
Look Elsie we are on top of the world by phil_howcroft
Photo 2914

Look Elsie we are on top of the world

Not strictly the top of the world , but the top of Monsal Head in the Derbyshire Peak District actually.

Our picnic was on the summit of Monsal Head, I think our walk was the best part of 10.5km , which doesn't sound too far, but it's up hill , down hill , up hill , down hill ....you get the idea

Mu hair is windswept and a little long , I went for a trim today !

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful shot of the two of you with a beautiful landscape!
July 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
Aww! Beautiful place for a lovely couple. =)
July 27th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful photo Phil! 10,5 km is a long hike! Elsie seems proud of her accomplishment and she should be.
July 27th, 2023  
