Look Elsie we are on top of the world

Not strictly the top of the world , but the top of Monsal Head in the Derbyshire Peak District actually.



Our picnic was on the summit of Monsal Head, I think our walk was the best part of 10.5km , which doesn't sound too far, but it's up hill , down hill , up hill , down hill ....you get the idea



Mu hair is windswept and a little long , I went for a trim today !



