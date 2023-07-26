Cosmic 35 : Russian Vintage Camera

This is my latest addition to my GAS issue (Gear Acquisition Syndrome), picked up for £4-99 from a local charity shop



"Look what I'e bought Jane !!! It's fabulous, Although I don't know if it works "



"Why did you buy it then?"



"Well it looks cool and the young lady in the shop was a nice lady"



"I'm going to have to stop you going into shops if your criteria for buying a camera is based on how nice the sales assistant is !!!"



(I think she was joking)



It's a Russian viewfinder camera, the comrade for the Young Generation. This is a UK export version built in Leningrad (St. Petersburg), known as the Cosmic 35. In Russia it's known as the SMENA-8 and with almost 2 million units built it's the most popular Russian Camera ever.



I cannot cross reference the serial number to a year of manufacture, but these were built between 1963 to 1971



Film: 35mm

Lens: T-43 triplet 40mm f/4

Shutter: leaf, manually cocked

Shutter speeds 1/15 sec. to 1/250 sec. and B

Aperture: f4 to f16

Focusing range: 1 m to infinity

Selftimer: mechanical



You have to guess the distance and guess the exposure (an exposure meter required ... I have one)



It is meant to produce half decent photos so I'm going to run a roll of him through it. Maybe colour !



This is me posing for a selfie with it , my nails are a bit dirty as I've just been digging some plants into the garden



Exciting don't you think ? Oh I have another one of these an earlier version, that I also bought for £4-99, but the focussing ring comes off in your hand, so it just sits on a shelf in my cabinet !