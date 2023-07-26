Cosmic 35 : Russian Vintage Camera

This is my latest addition to my GAS issue (Gear Acquisition Syndrome), picked up for £4-99 from a local charity shop
"Look what I'e bought Jane !!! It's fabulous, Although I don't know if it works "
"Why did you buy it then?"
"Well it looks cool and the young lady in the shop was a nice lady"
"I'm going to have to stop you going into shops if your criteria for buying a camera is based on how nice the sales assistant is !!!"
(I think she was joking)
It's a Russian viewfinder camera, the comrade for the Young Generation. This is a UK export version built in Leningrad (St. Petersburg), known as the Cosmic 35. In Russia it's known as the SMENA-8 and with almost 2 million units built it's the most popular Russian Camera ever.
I cannot cross reference the serial number to a year of manufacture, but these were built between 1963 to 1971
Film: 35mm
Lens: T-43 triplet 40mm f/4
Shutter: leaf, manually cocked
Shutter speeds 1/15 sec. to 1/250 sec. and B
Aperture: f4 to f16
Focusing range: 1 m to infinity
Selftimer: mechanical
You have to guess the distance and guess the exposure (an exposure meter required ... I have one)
It is meant to produce half decent photos so I'm going to run a roll of him through it. Maybe colour !
This is me posing for a selfie with it , my nails are a bit dirty as I've just been digging some plants into the garden
Exciting don't you think ? Oh I have another one of these an earlier version, that I also bought for £4-99, but the focussing ring comes off in your hand, so it just sits on a shelf in my cabinet !