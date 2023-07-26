Previous
Cosmic 35 : Russian Vintage Camera by phil_howcroft
This is my latest addition to my GAS issue (Gear Acquisition Syndrome), picked up for £4-99 from a local charity shop

"Look what I'e bought Jane !!! It's fabulous, Although I don't know if it works "

"Why did you buy it then?"

"Well it looks cool and the young lady in the shop was a nice lady"

"I'm going to have to stop you going into shops if your criteria for buying a camera is based on how nice the sales assistant is !!!"

(I think she was joking)

It's a Russian viewfinder camera, the comrade for the Young Generation. This is a UK export version built in Leningrad (St. Petersburg), known as the Cosmic 35. In Russia it's known as the SMENA-8 and with almost 2 million units built it's the most popular Russian Camera ever.

I cannot cross reference the serial number to a year of manufacture, but these were built between 1963 to 1971

Film: 35mm
Lens: T-43 triplet 40mm f/4
Shutter: leaf, manually cocked
Shutter speeds 1/15 sec. to 1/250 sec. and B
Aperture: f4 to f16
Focusing range: 1 m to infinity
Selftimer: mechanical

You have to guess the distance and guess the exposure (an exposure meter required ... I have one)

It is meant to produce half decent photos so I'm going to run a roll of him through it. Maybe colour !

This is me posing for a selfie with it , my nails are a bit dirty as I've just been digging some plants into the garden

Exciting don't you think ? Oh I have another one of these an earlier version, that I also bought for £4-99, but the focussing ring comes off in your hand, so it just sits on a shelf in my cabinet !
Casablanca ace
Oh my, that takes me back to my first ever camera……a Cosmic Symbol!
July 26th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Great selfie and hope you find your way around your new toy
July 26th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca it is really cute and very very retro Casa' , it's a Lomo , which has it's own cult following in the geek world
July 26th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@rensala Renee, it's not difficult , the only thing to be careful is , if you don't wind the camera on , you can still take a photo , so you can easily 'double / triple' expose !
July 26th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@phil_howcroft - that could be fun too
July 26th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@rensala indeed :)
July 26th, 2023  
