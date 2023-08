Charlotte In The Window watching Pride

The Six Barrels pub sits at the top of Hockley , Nottingham and the windows of the pub provide a good vantage point for customers to enjoy a drink and watch the Notts Pride Parade. Charlotte was leaning out of the window, so as I passed by, I asked her for a photo.



A frame within a frame, a big smile, ginger hair almost matching the colour of her drink all come together to create a striking portrait shot...Well I think so !!!