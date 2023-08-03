Sign up
Previous
Photo 2921
Kirsty, Elsie and Phil
Jane and I, went for a walk this morning with my daughter Kirsty to Bestwood Country Park. It's always a nice walk, following the old colliers path into the woods.
This is Kirsty, Elsie and me, photographed by my wife in the dappled light of the woods.
"..bob down a bit Jane and don't chop off your heads or legs.." , Jane did a good job
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
10
2
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
Tags
dog
,
family
,
walk
,
smiles
,
father
,
daughter
,
whippet
,
nottingham
,
bestowed
Casablanca
ace
Delightful, you both look like such smiley happy people.
August 3rd, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
aww thank you Casa' that is so kind of you to say 😀
August 3rd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely family portrait - shame you didn’t have a selfie with all four of you
August 3rd, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@rensala
Renee, my wife doesn't "do photos", she occasionally appears on 365 !!!
August 3rd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@phil_howcroft
I’ll watch out for her
August 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot of you three such a lovely smiley shot!
August 3rd, 2023
Lesley
ace
A lovely, happy family photo
August 3rd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
I reckon Jane is quite good with a camera! Nice capture.
August 3rd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Nice one! You both look very happy and Elsie as well!
August 3rd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
August 3rd, 2023
