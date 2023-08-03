Previous
Kirsty, Elsie and Phil by phil_howcroft
Photo 2921

Kirsty, Elsie and Phil

Jane and I, went for a walk this morning with my daughter Kirsty to Bestwood Country Park. It's always a nice walk, following the old colliers path into the woods.

This is Kirsty, Elsie and me, photographed by my wife in the dappled light of the woods.

"..bob down a bit Jane and don't chop off your heads or legs.." , Jane did a good job

3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Delightful, you both look like such smiley happy people.
August 3rd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca aww thank you Casa' that is so kind of you to say 😀
August 3rd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely family portrait - shame you didn’t have a selfie with all four of you
August 3rd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@rensala Renee, my wife doesn't "do photos", she occasionally appears on 365 !!!
August 3rd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@phil_howcroft I’ll watch out for her
August 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot of you three such a lovely smiley shot!
August 3rd, 2023  
Lesley ace
A lovely, happy family photo
August 3rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
I reckon Jane is quite good with a camera! Nice capture.
August 3rd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Nice one! You both look very happy and Elsie as well!
August 3rd, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
August 3rd, 2023  
