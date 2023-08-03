Kirsty, Elsie and Phil

Jane and I, went for a walk this morning with my daughter Kirsty to Bestwood Country Park. It's always a nice walk, following the old colliers path into the woods.



This is Kirsty, Elsie and me, photographed by my wife in the dappled light of the woods.



"..bob down a bit Jane and don't chop off your heads or legs.." , Jane did a good job



