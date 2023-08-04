Sign up
Previous
Photo 2922
The Fireman and The Driver
Jane, Elsie and myself went on a trip this afternoon to the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway.
It was a steam train ride from Wirksworth Station to Duffield, with Fish and Chios at Duffield and a return journey back to Wirksworth.
Elsie our whippet loved the trip, albeit the initial toot of the train whistle and generation of steam made her jump a little.
I took my new Sony A6700 camera and Sony G Master lens (16-55mm).
This is a candid photo of the train driver and fireman, discussing something very important, at a Wirksworth Station
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
3
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2985
photos
107
followers
97
following
800% complete
View this month »
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
4th August 2023 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
railway
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
duffield
,
wirksworth
,
ecclesbourne valley railway
FBailey
ace
Lovely candid Phil - hope Elsie got some fish and chips too!
August 4th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@fbailey
she got some fish Felicity :)
August 4th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice in monochrome
August 4th, 2023
