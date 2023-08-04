Previous
The Fireman and The Driver by phil_howcroft
Photo 2922

The Fireman and The Driver

Jane, Elsie and myself went on a trip this afternoon to the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway.

It was a steam train ride from Wirksworth Station to Duffield, with Fish and Chios at Duffield and a return journey back to Wirksworth.

Elsie our whippet loved the trip, albeit the initial toot of the train whistle and generation of steam made her jump a little.

I took my new Sony A6700 camera and Sony G Master lens (16-55mm).

This is a candid photo of the train driver and fireman, discussing something very important, at a Wirksworth Station
Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ?
FBailey ace
Lovely candid Phil - hope Elsie got some fish and chips too!
August 4th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@fbailey she got some fish Felicity :)
August 4th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice in monochrome
August 4th, 2023  
