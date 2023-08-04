The Fireman and The Driver

Jane, Elsie and myself went on a trip this afternoon to the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway.



It was a steam train ride from Wirksworth Station to Duffield, with Fish and Chios at Duffield and a return journey back to Wirksworth.



Elsie our whippet loved the trip, albeit the initial toot of the train whistle and generation of steam made her jump a little.



I took my new Sony A6700 camera and Sony G Master lens (16-55mm).



This is a candid photo of the train driver and fireman, discussing something very important, at a Wirksworth Station