Carnival Smile Despite The Rain

We went to the Leicester Caribbean Carnival this afternoon. The forecast was rain all day, but slackening off around the time of the parade. The forecast wasn't accurate as it rained hard as the parade made it's way around the city centre (it seems to have rained most of July and August)



I decided to shoot with my little Sony RX100VII as opposed to my new Sony A6700, as the surface area of the RX100VII camera was smaller and therefore less likely to be effected by the rain. The rain did cause issue as the lens became wet and the auto focus was dodgy as the water on the touch screen cancelled the focussing.



I got a great posed for photo from this lady, but the rain was so hard she had her eyes closed and the blobs of rain on the lens made the image a little blurry.



This image turned out OK though and her smile tells a great story. You can see the rain if you look carefully