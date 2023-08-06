Previous
Don't Rain On My Parade by phil_howcroft
Photo 2924

Don't Rain On My Parade

Another photo from the Leicester Caribbean Carnival. It rained hard during the parade, this troupe were wearing poncho's to protect their costumes / outfits.

I can't take credit for the title , it was suggested by MaggieMay @maggiemae on my previous carnival photo
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Phil Howcroft

Title as suggested by you Maggie @maggiemae
August 6th, 2023  
