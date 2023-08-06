Sign up
Previous
Photo 2924
Don't Rain On My Parade
Another photo from the Leicester Caribbean Carnival. It rained hard during the parade, this troupe were wearing poncho's to protect their costumes / outfits.
I can't take credit for the title , it was suggested by MaggieMay
@maggiemae
on my previous carnival photo
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
rain
,
street photography
,
carnival
,
leicester
,
streetie
,
leicester caribbean carnival
Phil Howcroft
ace
Title as suggested by you Maggie
@maggiemae
August 6th, 2023
