100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 384 : Sue and Jack

This is my stranger shot from Notts Pride at the end of July. I got loads of people shots, but Pride is so busy it is difficult to get a back story.



I did however get a few moments with Sue and her lovely dog Jack. I saw them in a doorway of a hairdressers. I’m not too sure if they were going for an appointment or were just taking in the parade as it made it’s way down into Hockley. Sue was wearing a “Rainbow sticker and a Trans Sticker” on her top (hidden by Jack), so I will go with the latter i.e. supporting the Parade and event.



I approached Sue and said she looked great with her dog and asked if I could take a photo of them both for my street strangers project.



“Of course you can” said Sue and she lifted Jack off the floor and hugged him towards her for the photo.



I could tell Sue had a special bond with Jack and she told me he was four years old and “very well behaved”



I asked Sue to move into the doorway of the hairdressers, so nobody could sneak into the background.



I shot about five images of Sue and Jack and this was my favourite.



I showed Sue the photos on my camera and she commented on “How handsome” Jack looked.



I gave Sue and contact card and told her to email me for the photos.



Thank you Sue and Jack for letting me photograph you both.