100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 384 : Sue and Jack by phil_howcroft
Photo 2925

100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 384 : Sue and Jack

This is my stranger shot from Notts Pride at the end of July. I got loads of people shots, but Pride is so busy it is difficult to get a back story.

I did however get a few moments with Sue and her lovely dog Jack. I saw them in a doorway of a hairdressers. I’m not too sure if they were going for an appointment or were just taking in the parade as it made it’s way down into Hockley. Sue was wearing a “Rainbow sticker and a Trans Sticker” on her top (hidden by Jack), so I will go with the latter i.e. supporting the Parade and event.

I approached Sue and said she looked great with her dog and asked if I could take a photo of them both for my street strangers project.

“Of course you can” said Sue and she lifted Jack off the floor and hugged him towards her for the photo.

I could tell Sue had a special bond with Jack and she told me he was four years old and “very well behaved”

I asked Sue to move into the doorway of the hairdressers, so nobody could sneak into the background.

I shot about five images of Sue and Jack and this was my favourite.

I showed Sue the photos on my camera and she commented on “How handsome” Jack looked.

I gave Sue and contact card and told her to email me for the photos.

Thank you Sue and Jack for letting me photograph you both.
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details

Helen Jane ace
It's a great pose, giving Sue and Jack equal prominence.
August 7th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@helenhall thanks Helen , a dog and it's human owner always makes for a great photo
August 7th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Good portrait and you caught Jack's attention as well
August 7th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ankers70 thanks Suzanne , as sue said "very handsome"
August 7th, 2023  
*lynn ace
great photo ...they are both posing for you!
August 7th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@lynnz thanks lynn they are too :)
August 7th, 2023  
