Flying Whippet

Testing my new camera out (Sony A6700) on Elsie. It auto focuses on the eyes of the subjects and tracks them as they move. You tell the camera if you are photographing humans / animals / birds / planes / trains and it tracks the movement.



I thought I'd try it out on Elsie and one of her toys in our garden. The camera seems to have done what it should.



Shot at f2.8



Doesn't she look elegant and graceful ?