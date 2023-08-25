In The Middle Of The Parade

Another photo from Nottingham Carnival.



I took lots of photos and I hope you are not getting bored of the genre. It really is a fabulous event an I want to showcase it to you.



Spectators line the sides of the Embankment and streets as the parade passes by, but no-one is bothered if you are a photographer and mingle in the midst of the parade.



This troupe are from Huddersfield - The Phoenix Mas Band.



In fact there were 2 troupes from Huddersfield

