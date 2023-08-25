Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2947
In The Middle Of The Parade
Another photo from Nottingham Carnival.
I took lots of photos and I hope you are not getting bored of the genre. It really is a fabulous event an I want to showcase it to you.
Spectators line the sides of the Embankment and streets as the parade passes by, but no-one is bothered if you are a photographer and mingle in the midst of the parade.
This troupe are from Huddersfield - The Phoenix Mas Band.
In fact there were 2 troupes from Huddersfield
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3006
photos
106
followers
95
following
807% complete
View this month »
2940
2941
2942
2943
2944
2945
2946
2947
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
20th August 2023 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street photography
,
dancing
,
costumes
,
nottingham
,
streetie
,
nottingham carnival
Mags
ace
Wow! They all look like legendary Amazons!
August 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close