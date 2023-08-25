Previous
In The Middle Of The Parade by phil_howcroft
Photo 2947

In The Middle Of The Parade

Another photo from Nottingham Carnival.

I took lots of photos and I hope you are not getting bored of the genre. It really is a fabulous event an I want to showcase it to you.

Spectators line the sides of the Embankment and streets as the parade passes by, but no-one is bothered if you are a photographer and mingle in the midst of the parade.

This troupe are from Huddersfield - The Phoenix Mas Band.

In fact there were 2 troupes from Huddersfield
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Wow! They all look like legendary Amazons!
August 25th, 2023  
