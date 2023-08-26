100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 386 : Mabel

This is a lovely story, so if you have time then read on.This is Mabel who I met at last weekends Nottingham Carnival. Mabel was looking after the Derby troupe at the carnival. I’d just photographed the lady with the amazing yellow, red and green outfit (my first photo of the Carnival) who was part of Mabel's troupe. Mable was her minder on the parade, making sure she had no obstructions as she walked the route.I noticed Mabel was wearing a Derby t-shirt (Derby West Indian Community Association), so I asked her what events they’d attended during the year.I also asked her if she knew Margaret, who was a big part of the Association. I told her I used to photograph Margaret every year at the carnival. Margaret was one of my early strangers (number 44 in August 2016) and I’d photographed Margaret every Carnival, up until she gave up her role in the Carnival to look after her grandson.Mabel told me Margaret was one of her friends and she’s been speaking to her in the week. I asked Mabel to remember me to Margaret next time she spoke to her.I then asked Mabel for a photo and as you can see she said yes and gave me a wonderful smile.A few days after the carnival, I received an email from Margaret, telling me Mabel had passed on my best wishes to Margaret. Margaret was pleased I was still doing my photography, especially photographing the carnival. We then had a little email exchange about looking after our respective grandchildren. I told Margaret, I would email my photos of the Derby Troupe to her, so she could forward them to Mabel.That’s a lovely story, don’t you think? I will email the photos tomorrow.Thank you for letting me photograph you Mabel, it was lovely that you were able to remember me to Margaret.BTW : Here is my photo of Margaret from 2016 :