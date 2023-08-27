Previous
Sunday Jazz by phil_howcroft
Sunday Jazz

We went to a Wine and Jazz event at a local wine bar in Arnold today

This is Roger, who sang for us. Lots of classic songs, Sinatra , Martin, Williams, Bublé , Porter

I thought black and white and Jazz was a perfect match, especially with a nice glass of red

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Fabulous portrait of your jazz singer!
August 27th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks Mags , you know I love portrait style shots
August 27th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
He looks like a crooner. Sounds like fun.
August 27th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford Carole , he's been crooning since the 70's !!!
August 27th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Super shot, looks perfect in mono
August 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful capture of your crooner in mono! Sounds a lovely afternoon !
August 27th, 2023  
