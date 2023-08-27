Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2949
Sunday Jazz
We went to a Wine and Jazz event at a local wine bar in Arnold today
This is Roger, who sang for us. Lots of classic songs, Sinatra , Martin, Williams, Bublé , Porter
I thought black and white and Jazz was a perfect match, especially with a nice glass of red
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3008
photos
106
followers
95
following
807% complete
View this month »
2942
2943
2944
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
27th August 2023 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
jazz
,
singer
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
crooner
Mags
ace
Fabulous portrait of your jazz singer!
August 27th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags , you know I love portrait style shots
August 27th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
He looks like a crooner. Sounds like fun.
August 27th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
Carole , he's been crooning since the 70's !!!
August 27th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Super shot, looks perfect in mono
August 27th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful capture of your crooner in mono! Sounds a lovely afternoon !
August 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close