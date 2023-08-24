Previous
Willow in our Garden by phil_howcroft
Photo 2946

Willow in our Garden

Our Granddaughter Willow photographed in our garden on Thursday.

It's not a posed for photo, I just caught a candid moment with my Sony A6700 and Sony 16-55 f2.2 G lens

Note the slope, the camera was straight, our lawn is on a bank, we live in a very hilly part of Nottingham !

Willow will be 3 at the end of October, Nana and Papa are invited to her 'soft play' party !!!
Phil Howcroft

