Photo 2946
Willow in our Garden
Our Granddaughter Willow photographed in our garden on Thursday.
It's not a posed for photo, I just caught a candid moment with my Sony A6700 and Sony 16-55 f2.2 G lens
Note the slope, the camera was straight, our lawn is on a bank, we live in a very hilly part of Nottingham !
Willow will be 3 at the end of October, Nana and Papa are invited to her 'soft play' party !!!
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
0
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3006
photos
106
followers
95
following
807% complete
2940
2941
2942
2943
2944
2945
2946
2947
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
24th August 2023 3:30pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
smile
,
portrait
,
bokeh
,
granddaughter
,
catchlights
