Willow in our Garden

Our Granddaughter Willow photographed in our garden on Thursday.



It's not a posed for photo, I just caught a candid moment with my Sony A6700 and Sony 16-55 f2.2 G lens



Note the slope, the camera was straight, our lawn is on a bank, we live in a very hilly part of Nottingham !



Willow will be 3 at the end of October, Nana and Papa are invited to her 'soft play' party !!!

