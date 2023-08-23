Previous
Carnival Smile by phil_howcroft
Carnival Smile

Another photo from Nottingham Carnival.

The event was fabulous for street photography. This photo is actually shot during the parade, I walked into the centre of the street to ask her for the photo. As you can see by her smile she was pleased I did

I have a few more beautoful photos to share
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Casablanca ace
Another beauty, for sure! Glorious thing to photograph, full of interest and colour
August 23rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Flamboyant ! What a costume!
August 23rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Wow! What a fabulous riot of colour!
August 23rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
This is another beautiful portrait! This lady is gorgeous and her costume fantastic. What fun it might have been as a photographer!
August 23rd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, that’s a really BIG portrait
August 23rd, 2023  
Annie D ace
Another fabulous costume and image
August 23rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Very colorful! This so reminds me of Brazil!
August 23rd, 2023  
