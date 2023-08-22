100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 385 : Davinder

This is Davinder who I met at the Nottingham Carnival on Sunday. Before the carnival starts I usually walk to the sports pavilion on the playing fields by the side of the River Trent. The pavilion is where many of the troupes set up before walking to the start line.



Davinder is a member of the Punjabi Roots Academy. He plays the Dhol, a double-sided sided barrel drum to accompany the Bhangra Dancers in the group.



Davinder and his band members had travelled from Bradford to attend the Carnival. Davinder told me the Acadamy was over 20 years old and they attend many events throughout the year. Recently they had attended an event in Mansfield and Leeds Pride. The academy do disco’s, weddings, concerts, Bhangra keep fit classes and they provided entertainment at the Ashes cricket at Headingley Leeds.



The dance beat is infectious and creates a great vibe, they seemed really popular with the crowds at the event. In fact my wife said they were her favourite group / troupe of the event.



If you see my previous photo on 365 you can see the Bhangra dancers in front of the iconic War Memorial



Thanks for the photo Davinder, good luck to you and all your academy members.

