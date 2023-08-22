Previous
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 385 : Davinder by phil_howcroft
Photo 2944

100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 385 : Davinder

This is Davinder who I met at the Nottingham Carnival on Sunday. Before the carnival starts I usually walk to the sports pavilion on the playing fields by the side of the River Trent. The pavilion is where many of the troupes set up before walking to the start line.

Davinder is a member of the Punjabi Roots Academy. He plays the Dhol,  a double-sided sided barrel drum to accompany the Bhangra Dancers in the group.

Davinder and his band members had travelled from Bradford to attend the Carnival. Davinder told me the Acadamy was over 20 years old and they attend many events throughout the year. Recently they had attended an event in Mansfield and Leeds Pride. The academy do disco’s, weddings, concerts, Bhangra keep fit classes and they provided entertainment at the Ashes cricket at Headingley Leeds.

The dance beat is infectious and creates a great vibe, they seemed really popular with the crowds at the event. In fact my wife said they were her favourite group / troupe of the event.

If you see my previous photo on 365 you can see the Bhangra dancers in front of the iconic War Memorial

Thanks for the photo Davinder, good luck to you and all your academy members.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Phil Howcroft

Suzanne ace
Another fascinating portrait with interesting backstory. I enjoy your portraits.
August 22nd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ankers70 thanks Suzanne , so kind of you
August 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful portrait with interesting information about the Punjabi Roots Academy. Your Strangers project is growing well!
August 22nd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec thanks Corinne , I hope to reach 400 before the end of the year
August 22nd, 2023  
Philippa R
What a fabulous colour the coat is! Nicely done Phil
August 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Eye catching in his uniform A lovely shot!
August 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Great color! He's looking very festive in his costume with drum.
August 22nd, 2023  
