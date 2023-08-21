Punjabi Roots Academy

This is the Punjabi Roots Academy, photographed at yesterdays Nottingham Carnival .

The carnival makes it way along the side of the River Trent on the Nottingham Embankment and then makes it way into the Meadows estate, it then returns to the Embankment and goes by the War Memorial.



The backdrop of the memorial is a great juxtaposition to the Punjabi Roots Academy dancers.



More about the dancers in my next stranger shot.



This photo just makes me smile every time I see it. The beautiful diversity of our society encapsulated in this vibrant photo