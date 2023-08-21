Previous
Punjabi Roots Academy by phil_howcroft
Photo 2943

Punjabi Roots Academy

This is the Punjabi Roots Academy, photographed at yesterdays Nottingham Carnival .
The carnival makes it way along the side of the River Trent on the Nottingham Embankment and then makes it way into the Meadows estate, it then returns to the Embankment and goes by the War Memorial.

The backdrop of the memorial is a great juxtaposition to the Punjabi Roots Academy dancers.

More about the dancers in my next stranger shot.

This photo just makes me smile every time I see it. The beautiful diversity of our society encapsulated in this vibrant photo
Phil Howcroft

Judith Johnson ace
Great capture against the backdrop
August 21st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady thanks Judith , it is a tad surreal , but I think beautiful . They were Jane's fave troupe of the event
August 21st, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wonderfully colourful celebration of the depth of community
August 21st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ankers70 thanks Suzanne , I really like it too
August 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Lively capture!
August 21st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam sure is Mags
August 21st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A great capture. I love how the colorful dancers contrast with the formal fence and gate in the background. And the dancers are frozen in time!

Thanks Phil for your kind words yesterday. It has been a very hard two weeks and we are trying to move forward. Coming back to 365 is a bowl of fresh air.
August 21st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec thanks for the gentle critique Corinne, it is good the 365 community helps you through your difficult times
August 21st, 2023  
