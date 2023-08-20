Previous
Carnival by phil_howcroft
Photo 2942

Carnival

It was the Nottingham Carnival today. I've photographed the Carnival pre and post Covid (no event in 2020 and 2021).

In fact I've photographed this lady before, she's from the Derby West Indian Community Association.

They always have a fabulous troupe, full of energetic members and beautiful costumes.

Don't you just love the amazing costume?
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Phil Howcroft

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Wow! So bright! I just knew this was yours as it scrolled into view.
August 20th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford lol , you knew it was mine , it was a great event Carole, I got loads of photos , 2 x strangers and too many photos to share on here !
August 20th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Fantastic costume, if must have taken many hours to construct. Fab photo too, as always Phil!
August 20th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Beautiful portrait and stunning costume...I love the bright colours
August 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful lady , and what a costume - so colourful and beautifully made! A lovely eye contact with this beauty ! fav
August 20th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful photo and her costume is amazing Phil!
August 20th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady thanks Judith , it really is an amazing event , you just walk in the middle of the parade taking pictures . This was shot just before the start of the event

@annied those colours are great Annie

@beryl Thanks Very, this was just before the event started so I asked for a photo and got a fantastic smile
August 20th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec Merci, corinne that is so kind of you to say
August 20th, 2023  
