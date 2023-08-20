Sign up
Photo 2942
Photo 2942
Carnival
It was the Nottingham Carnival today. I've photographed the Carnival pre and post Covid (no event in 2020 and 2021).
In fact I've photographed this lady before, she's from the Derby West Indian Community Association.
They always have a fabulous troupe, full of energetic members and beautiful costumes.
Don't you just love the amazing costume?
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
8
6
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3001
photos
106
followers
95
following
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
2940
2941
2942
Tags
smiles
,
vibrant
,
carnival
,
nottingham carnival
,
dwica
,
derby west indian community association
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow! So bright! I just knew this was yours as it scrolled into view.
August 20th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
lol , you knew it was mine , it was a great event Carole, I got loads of photos , 2 x strangers and too many photos to share on here !
August 20th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Fantastic costume, if must have taken many hours to construct. Fab photo too, as always Phil!
August 20th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Beautiful portrait and stunning costume...I love the bright colours
August 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful lady , and what a costume - so colourful and beautifully made! A lovely eye contact with this beauty ! fav
August 20th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful photo and her costume is amazing Phil!
August 20th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@busylady
thanks Judith , it really is an amazing event , you just walk in the middle of the parade taking pictures . This was shot just before the start of the event
@annied
those colours are great Annie
@beryl
Thanks Very, this was just before the event started so I asked for a photo and got a fantastic smile
August 20th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
Merci, corinne that is so kind of you to say
August 20th, 2023
@annied those colours are great Annie
@beryl Thanks Very, this was just before the event started so I asked for a photo and got a fantastic smile