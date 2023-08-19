Previous
Another Season at the Wanderers by phil_howcroft
Another Season at the Wanderers

I made my "home debut" for the 2023-2024 season today. When I say "home debut", it's a 240+ mile round trip to the Toughsheet Stadium (previously known as Reebok Stadium, Macron Stadium, UniBol Stadium)

Bolton Wanderers have made a perfect start to the season, winning the first three league games. That came to an abrupt end with a 4-0 home defeat to Wigan.

I've faffed around with the colours a bit to take my mind away from the inept performance.

It's a marathon not a sprint ! BTW this is the view from my new seat, I'm a season ticket holder again

19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

