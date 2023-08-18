Trumpet Player

I've not shared any photos from the Riverside Festival from the start of the month.



This is the trumpet player for Noga Ritter, who was performing on the Monument Stage. Noga, is an eclectic singer-songwriter, band leader and workshop facilitator whose music fuses Hebrew Jazz with global grooves. She had a beautiful voice and engaged with the audience



I've dowloaded a trial of Nik Collection 6 which can be run as a stand alone package or integrated into your Photoshop / Lightroom as a plugin. I'm running it stand alone . This black and white conversion has been actioned by Silver Effex Pro, a clever bit of black and white conversion software.



Anyway Noga Ritter's trumpet player.



Hope you like this





