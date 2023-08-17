Previous
My Kind Of Street Art / Mural by phil_howcroft
Photo 2939

My Kind Of Street Art / Mural

Spotted on a walk in Beeston, Nottingham

A bit of street art / mural, it would be rude not to photograph it

Rather interesting it's a Fuji X-T2 with an adapted vintage lens , a Canon FD mount , 50mm f1.4 prime lens. A stellar lens in the world of geek GAS collectors.

FYI : GAS , Gear Acquisition Syndrome
17th August 2023

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca ace
Fab detail to notice, what a great mural!
August 17th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa, I was going to stand in front go it with my camera and Elsie, but thought that might distract from the artwork
August 17th, 2023  
