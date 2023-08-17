My Kind Of Street Art / Mural

Spotted on a walk in Beeston, Nottingham



A bit of street art / mural, it would be rude not to photograph it



Rather interesting it's a Fuji X-T2 with an adapted vintage lens , a Canon FD mount , 50mm f1.4 prime lens. A stellar lens in the world of geek GAS collectors.



FYI : GAS , Gear Acquisition Syndrome

