Previous
Photo 2939
My Kind Of Street Art / Mural
Spotted on a walk in Beeston, Nottingham
A bit of street art / mural, it would be rude not to photograph it
Rather interesting it's a Fuji X-T2 with an adapted vintage lens , a Canon FD mount , 50mm f1.4 prime lens. A stellar lens in the world of geek GAS collectors.
FYI : GAS , Gear Acquisition Syndrome
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
2
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2998
photos
107
followers
96
following
805% complete
2932
2933
2934
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
8th August 2023 3:13pm
Tags
mural
,
street art
,
nottingham
,
bestow
Casablanca
ace
Fab detail to notice, what a great mural!
August 17th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
thanks Casa, I was going to stand in front go it with my camera and Elsie, but thought that might distract from the artwork
August 17th, 2023
