I've been driving in my Car by phil_howcroft
Photo 2938

I've been driving in my Car

Our grandson Alfie and his Car (it's actually a walker), but he loves it. He was driving down the side path of our house onto the patio, as he turned the corner , I shouted him and he duly obliged and looked over his shoulder.

Oh and it was shot on my new camera (Sony A6700) and new lens Sony G 16-55 f2.8

Alfie and Willow are on a sleepover at our house, so it's an early night for me, I will catch up with commenting tomorrow

With apologies to Madness, I've adjusted the lyrics from their 1982 classic song...

I've been driving in my car
It's not quite a Jaguar
I was bought by Mum and Dad
The way I drive they think I'm mad
It used to belong to my Sis Willow
It became to small so she said cheerio

16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Judith Johnson ace
What a beautifully captured portrait of Alfie
August 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
LOL! He's so cute!
August 16th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Made me think of Roxy Music's 'Oh yeah' with the sound playing on the car radio. Great shot of Alfie
August 16th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
“It’s not quite a jaguar”…..
Bless him, he looks so happy & smiley!
August 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
