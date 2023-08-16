I've been driving in my Car

Our grandson Alfie and his Car (it's actually a walker), but he loves it. He was driving down the side path of our house onto the patio, as he turned the corner , I shouted him and he duly obliged and looked over his shoulder.



Oh and it was shot on my new camera (Sony A6700) and new lens Sony G 16-55 f2.8



Alfie and Willow are on a sleepover at our house, so it's an early night for me, I will catch up with commenting tomorrow



With apologies to Madness, I've adjusted the lyrics from their 1982 classic song...



I've been driving in my car

It's not quite a Jaguar

I was bought by Mum and Dad

The way I drive they think I'm mad

It used to belong to my Sis Willow

It became to small so she said cheerio



