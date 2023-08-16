Our grandson Alfie and his Car (it's actually a walker), but he loves it. He was driving down the side path of our house onto the patio, as he turned the corner , I shouted him and he duly obliged and looked over his shoulder.
Oh and it was shot on my new camera (Sony A6700) and new lens Sony G 16-55 f2.8
Alfie and Willow are on a sleepover at our house, so it's an early night for me, I will catch up with commenting tomorrow
With apologies to Madness, I've adjusted the lyrics from their 1982 classic song...
I've been driving in my car
It's not quite a Jaguar
I was bought by Mum and Dad
The way I drive they think I'm mad
It used to belong to my Sis Willow
It became to small so she said cheerio
Bless him, he looks so happy & smiley!