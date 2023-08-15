Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2937
My latest find
An Agfa Isolette, rescued from the Headway Charity Shop on Mapperley Top for £15-00
It dates from 1954-58, made in German.
It comes complete with Instruction Manual (how good is that). It takes 120 film, so in theory I could run a roll of film through it.
The bellows look in good condition
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2997
photos
107
followers
96
following
804% complete
View this month »
2931
2932
2933
2934
2935
2936
2937
2938
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
16th August 2023 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage camera
,
agfa
,
agfa isolette
Mags
ace
Wow! Great find! Now let's see some shots made with it.
August 16th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Oh wow, what a great find
August 16th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
What a bargain!
August 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close