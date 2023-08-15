Previous
My latest find by phil_howcroft
Photo 2937

My latest find

An Agfa Isolette, rescued from the Headway Charity Shop on Mapperley Top for £15-00

It dates from 1954-58, made in German.

It comes complete with Instruction Manual (how good is that). It takes 120 film, so in theory I could run a roll of film through it.

The bellows look in good condition

15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Wow! Great find! Now let's see some shots made with it.
August 16th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Oh wow, what a great find
August 16th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
What a bargain!
August 16th, 2023  
